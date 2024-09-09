Robbed and injured
27-year-old robbed on his way home from Postgarage
There was a robbery in the city center of Graz early Sunday morning: A 27-year-old man was attacked from behind and robbed on his way home from the Postgarage nightclub. He fell to the ground and injured his face. The perpetrator is still on the run.
It was early in the morning when the 27-year-old man from Graz made his way home from a party night in the Postgarage. Heavily intoxicated and unsuspecting, the brutal incident suddenly occurred: in the Dreihackengasse/Rösselmühlgasse area, a previously unknown perpetrator attacked the young man from behind.
Face down on the ground
The perpetrator grabbed his fanny pack and violently ripped it off him. The 27-year-old lost his balance, fell forward and hit his face on the ground. He had to be taken by ambulance to Graz Regional Hospital with bleeding wounds.
Criminal investigation department investigating
The victim himself has not yet been able to provide any information about the course of the accident, but there is a witness. She also provided first aid. The perpetrator is said to have fled together with two other men in the direction of Elisabethinergasse/Oeverseegasse. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful and the criminal investigation department has now started the investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
