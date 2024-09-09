“Jegetarians”: new trend among Carinthia’s young hunters

The team at the St. Veit/Glan hunting course not only provides interested young hunters with the theoretical and practical tools they need, but also shares their passion for flora and fauna and teaches them that hunting is more than just a shot. They complete their apprenticeship by passing the "green Matura", but then the lifelong learning period begins. Because hunting has a lot to offer. "We actively look after and care for game, create new habitats, contribute to species conservation, help animals in extreme emergencies and, all the more, we honor the game we have shot ourselves, which is a valuable foodstuff," says hunting course instructor Angelika Kabas-Auer, who has been the instructor for twenty years and teaches the participants together with wildlife, dog, weapons and legal experts as well as a veterinarian.