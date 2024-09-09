Austria's U21 team:
Schöttel with Rangnick input on team manager search
While Austria's national soccer team struggles to get off to a successful start in the new Nations League edition, the ÖFB is setting the course for the future in the background. President Klaus Mitterdorfer, for example, is working on a structural reform in Austria's largest sports association, while Peter Schöttel is busy with personnel issues. Among other things, the sports director is looking for a new U21 team manager, in consultation with team manager Ralf Rangnick, as Schöttel told the APA.
The current U21 coach Werner Gregoritsch will retire after the end of the European Championship qualifiers - or after the final round in Slovakia in the summer of 2025, should the home team qualify. The successor should be in place relatively soon. "I've been thinking about it for some time now and will finalize the whole thing over the course of the autumn, in consultation with Ralf Rangnick," said Schöttel.
"Intermediate stage between youth and A-team"
He had already discussed this topic with the German on several occasions and would continue to do so, "because it makes perfect sense in this area. The U21s are the intermediate stage between the junior and senior teams." Schöttel did not want to comment on speculation about the possible separation of other youth team managers. "I don't want to comment on rumors."
The fact that some current youth coaches do not play to Rangnick's taste, as is repeatedly reported, makes Schöttel shake his head. "If you look at the games of our youth national teams, you would know that we have already adapted a lot of things."
"I think his dedication is great"
Rangnick emphasized at the final press conference before the Slovenia match on Thursday evening in Ljubljana that his focus is "100 percent on the senior national team". Schöttel is nevertheless happy to get input from the 66-year-old on other matters within the ÖFB. "What I really appreciate is that he thinks about the association and also contributes his ideas in other areas," said Schöttel. "Ralf is responsible for everything that concerns the A-Team. We exchange ideas on all other topics. I think it's great how dedicated he is to working for the ÖFB."
Rangnick's drive has not changed his responsibilities, explained Schöttel. "My area of responsibility is exactly the same as it was two years ago," said the sporting director, referring to Rangnick taking office in 2022.
Most recently, Rangnick complained that the naturalization of promising talents was proceeding too slowly for his liking. Schöttel commented: "We are in constant contact with the relevant authorities. I would also like some things to happen more quickly."
Tug of war over Wanner
In the case of Paul Wanner, who could play for Austria or Germany, patience is required regardless of the official channels. "Paul alone decides his future, we can't do much more than we've already done. Our coaching team is in regular contact with him," explained Schöttel. Contact with the son of an Austrian mother and a German father, who was born in Dornbirn, was established before Rangnick's time at the club, with the ÖFB team boss inviting the 18-year-old to a training session with the senior national team in November 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.