Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austria's U21 team:

Schöttel with Rangnick input on team manager search

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 08:30

While Austria's national soccer team struggles to get off to a successful start in the new Nations League edition, the ÖFB is setting the course for the future in the background. President Klaus Mitterdorfer, for example, is working on a structural reform in Austria's largest sports association, while Peter Schöttel is busy with personnel issues. Among other things, the sports director is looking for a new U21 team manager, in consultation with team manager Ralf Rangnick, as Schöttel told the APA.

comment0 Kommentare

The current U21 coach Werner Gregoritsch will retire after the end of the European Championship qualifiers - or after the final round in Slovakia in the summer of 2025, should the home team qualify. The successor should be in place relatively soon. "I've been thinking about it for some time now and will finalize the whole thing over the course of the autumn, in consultation with Ralf Rangnick," said Schöttel.

Werner Gregoritsch will retire after the European Championship qualifiers. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
Werner Gregoritsch will retire after the European Championship qualifiers.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

"Intermediate stage between youth and A-team"
He had already discussed this topic with the German on several occasions and would continue to do so, "because it makes perfect sense in this area. The U21s are the intermediate stage between the junior and senior teams." Schöttel did not want to comment on speculation about the possible separation of other youth team managers. "I don't want to comment on rumors."

The fact that some current youth coaches do not play to Rangnick's taste, as is repeatedly reported, makes Schöttel shake his head. "If you look at the games of our youth national teams, you would know that we have already adapted a lot of things."

Ralf Rangnick helps in the search for a coach. (Bild: Hörmandinger Marion/Marion Hörmandinger)
Ralf Rangnick helps in the search for a coach.
(Bild: Hörmandinger Marion/Marion Hörmandinger)

"I think his dedication is great"
Rangnick emphasized at the final press conference before the Slovenia match on Thursday evening in Ljubljana that his focus is "100 percent on the senior national team". Schöttel is nevertheless happy to get input from the 66-year-old on other matters within the ÖFB. "What I really appreciate is that he thinks about the association and also contributes his ideas in other areas," said Schöttel. "Ralf is responsible for everything that concerns the A-Team. We exchange ideas on all other topics. I think it's great how dedicated he is to working for the ÖFB."

Rangnick's drive has not changed his responsibilities, explained Schöttel. "My area of responsibility is exactly the same as it was two years ago," said the sporting director, referring to Rangnick taking office in 2022.

Peter Schöttel (l.) and Ralf Rangnick (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Peter Schöttel (l.) and Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Most recently, Rangnick complained that the naturalization of promising talents was proceeding too slowly for his liking. Schöttel commented: "We are in constant contact with the relevant authorities. I would also like some things to happen more quickly."

Tug of war over Wanner
In the case of Paul Wanner, who could play for Austria or Germany, patience is required regardless of the official channels. "Paul alone decides his future, we can't do much more than we've already done. Our coaching team is in regular contact with him," explained Schöttel. Contact with the son of an Austrian mother and a German father, who was born in Dornbirn, was established before Rangnick's time at the club, with the ÖFB team boss inviting the 18-year-old to a training session with the senior national team in November 2022.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf