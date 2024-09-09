Schöttel with Rangnick input on team manager search

"I think his dedication is great"

Rangnick emphasized at the final press conference before the Slovenia match on Thursday evening in Ljubljana that his focus is "100 percent on the senior national team". Schöttel is nevertheless happy to get input from the 66-year-old on other matters within the ÖFB. "What I really appreciate is that he thinks about the association and also contributes his ideas in other areas," said Schöttel. "Ralf is responsible for everything that concerns the A-Team. We exchange ideas on all other topics. I think it's great how dedicated he is to working for the ÖFB."