Flying through time with seven Orlandos

Depending on how successful it is, psychedelic, diversity-political theater can be interesting, but it can also be difficult. Fortunately, the dramatization of Virginia Woolf's groundbreaking novel "Orlando" (1928) clearly falls into category one. Olga Neuwirth's opera, for example, has shown how captivatingly the story of the Elizabethan aristocrat can be told by a fascinating female protagonist. First transforming from man to woman and then carrying the changing role model over the centuries in a state of immortality: that is a task that one is reluctant to share. Especially not by seven, as in the production by Therese Willstedt from Sweden.