6:2 – Salzburg with first CHL win, KAC loses
ICE champions Salzburg clearly defeated Danish champions SønderjyskE Vojens 6:2 (1:0,4:0,1:2) at home on Sunday, while opening winners KAC suffered the expected defeat away from home against Swedish top team Färjestad Karlstad 2:6 (1:3,0:1,1:2).
The Ice Bulls were able to enjoy a lightning start in front of 1,900 spectators at the Volksgarten. Peter Schneider intercepted a pass from the opposing goalie behind the net and Andrew Rowe scored after 58 seconds. With three powerplay goals within 134 seconds, Salzburg put the game on a clear course in the middle third. Dennis Robertson (21st), Rowe again (22nd) and Schneider (23rd) scored. Mario Huber (35) and Lucas Thaler (46) also scored for Salzburg, who had narrowly missed out on a sensation against title contenders Skellefteå (3:4) two days earlier.
The immense Swedish quality was now also demonstrated to league rivals KAC. Färjestad, who have now lost only three of their 23 CHL home games, laid the foundation for their second preliminary round win with three goals in the first period (8th, 13th/PP, 14th/PP). Thomas Hundertpfund reduced the deficit in the power play (16th) for the Red Jackets, who even had more chances in the middle period. However, 19-year-old goalie Damian Clara (formerly of the RB Academy) was the last man standing, while his colleagues shone in front with their efficiency (38th/PP, 47th, 50th). Senna Peeters scored a second KAC goal (52').
There are six games to be played in each of the preliminary rounds, with the best 16 of the 24 teams reaching the round of 16. In mid-September, Salzburg will play two away games in Oświęcim (Auschwitz) and in Zurich against the ZSC Lions. The first home games await the KAC against Fribourg-Gottéron and Oświęcim.
