6:2 – Salzburg with first CHL win, KAC loses

The immense Swedish quality was now also demonstrated to league rivals KAC. Färjestad, who have now lost only three of their 23 CHL home games, laid the foundation for their second preliminary round win with three goals in the first period (8th, 13th/PP, 14th/PP). Thomas Hundertpfund reduced the deficit in the power play (16th) for the Red Jackets, who even had more chances in the middle period. However, 19-year-old goalie Damian Clara (formerly of the RB Academy) was the last man standing, while his colleagues shone in front with their efficiency (38th/PP, 47th, 50th). Senna Peeters scored a second KAC goal (52').