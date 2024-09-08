Jewel “3S-Bahn” as the perfect lure

"Normally the '3S-Bahn' stands still in summer. But today it's running, because we'll do anything for the Krone readers," says KitzSki CEO Christian Wörister and reveals: "We've already done the inspection especially for this, because safety always comes first. After this day, it will be closed again until mid-December." This unusual offer was well received by the hundreds of hiking fans. "We've never taken the '3S-Bahn' before because we're not skiers. Thanks to the 'Krone' and KitzSki, it's a premiere today - that's totally exciting, of course," beamed an illustrious group of ladies.