Jewel “3S-Bahn” as the perfect lure

In perfect weather conditions, around 750 participants made the pilgrimage to the "Krone" hiking day in Kitzbühel yesterday. Special treat: the "3S-Bahn" was in operation especially for the event!
"Normally the '3S-Bahn' stands still in summer. But today it's running, because we'll do anything for the Krone readers," says KitzSki CEO Christian Wörister and reveals: "We've already done the inspection especially for this, because safety always comes first. After this day, it will be closed again until mid-December." This unusual offer was well received by the hundreds of hiking fans. "We've never taken the '3S-Bahn' before because we're not skiers. Thanks to the 'Krone' and KitzSki, it's a premiere today - that's totally exciting, of course," beamed an illustrious group of ladies.
The starting signal was given at 8.30 am at the valley station of the Wagstättbahn in Jochberg. Mayor Günther Resch took the opportunity to welcome the first mountain enthusiasts: "This will be a wonderful experience!" Everyone fortified themselves in advance at the Tirol Milch refreshment station.
Arrival from Salzburg and even from France
With the "Krone" coupon, hikers could also take the Hahnenkamm and Fleckalmbahn cable cars to the area - and everyone could explore either the pleasure circuit (6 kilometers) or the active circuit (10 kilometers) on their own.
Around 750 mountain fans took up this offer and were beaming in the sun. "It's great that we receive such discounted conditions - not only for the tickets, but also for lunch in the Pengelstein restaurant. We would like to say a big thank you," said Karin and Peter Kaltenhauser, who traveled from Salzburg.
"I'm also here especially for the 'Krone' hiking day - I actually live in Grenoble in France," said Isabella as she sipped an Aperol to go on a bench with Herta and Beate.
Another group of girls were more interested in a glass of Swiss stone pine schnapps - they were drawn to the Erber distillery stand. "We are the oldest distillery in Tyrol," said employee Sophia proudly.
Margit was also enthusiastic when she saw KitzSki CEO Anton Bodner marching past her at a fast pace. "Can we take a photo together at the reservoir in the background?" she asked him and Bodner "gladly" agreed.
While some enjoyed the view while lying down, others got tips from hiking guide Harry Schill - he was always on hand with help and advice. Maria, Emmi and Maria successfully completed the active round - they posed for our camera at the Steinbergkogel summit cross.
From young to old - everyone was out and about on the hiking routes. Best example: Rafael and Aloisia - he is 4 years old, she is 94 years old!
"I'm delighted that the hiking day attracted so many people. My thanks go to the 750 participants who made this hiking day a success for the "Krone" and KitzSki," said Claus Meinert, head of the "Tiroler Krone", and promised: "We'll definitely see you again next year!"
