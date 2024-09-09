Norway v Austria – LIVE from 20:45

"Haaland is the best striker"

"If you look at his statistics, you don't need to say much," Rangnick said of the 24-year-old. "Until a few months ago, I would have said he and Mbappe are the best strikers in the world. At the moment, I think Haaland is the best, but that's also because Kylian is not in absolute top form." He sees "hardly any weaknesses in Haaland. He is extremely quick and agile for such a tall player and has outstanding jumping ability," Rangnick emphasized.