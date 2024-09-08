Friend as witness
Unsecured climber falls 100 meters to her death
A terrible alpine accident on Saturday afternoon in the Tyrolean lowlands: a 48-year-old local woman fell 100 meters down a steep gully while climbing and suffered fatal injuries. A friend had to witness the fatal fall. The victim was apparently not secured at the time of the accident. It is unclear why.
The accident happened on Saturday afternoon in Walchsee in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. At around 2.30 p.m., the two women, aged 29 and 48, climbed the difficult via ferrata called "Bergkamerad". According to the police, the friends were equipped with a waist harness, via ferrata set, helmet, gloves and approach shoes.
Suddenly, the 29-year-old heard screams and saw the 48-year-old fall down a steep, rocky gully.
The accident occurred at a key point
It happened shortly after 3 pm. "The women were in the area known as the crux. When the 29-year-old was already above this point, she no longer had direct visual contact with her companion, who was only at the start of the overhang, due to the terrain there. Suddenly, the 29-year-old heard screams and consequently saw the 48-year-old fall down a steep, rocky gully," the investigators describe.
After about 100 meters, the climber came to a halt near the entrance. Unfortunately, all help came too late for the 48-year-old. "The emergency doctor from the rescue helicopter that was alerted could only determine that the woman had died", the investigators continued.
The 29-year-old shocked companion was rescued unharmed by the helicopter and taken to the nearby Ottenalm.
Investigations on site revealed that the 48-year-old climber was not clipped into the steel cable of the via ferrata for reasons that are as yet unexplained.
Why was the climber not secured?
Initial investigations at the scene revealed that the 48-year-old climber was not clipped into the via ferrata's steel cable for an as yet unexplained reason. "The two carabiners of the via ferrata set were hooked into the rope loop of the hip belt," it says.
Kufstein Mountain Rescue, the Alpine Police, a police patrol, an emergency helicopter and the police helicopter were deployed.
