Summer day claimed injured motorcyclists

Crashed into another lane

According to witnesses, the 50-year-old apparently also looked towards the petrol station and overlooked the intended turn of his friend in front. As a result, he collided with the rear of the 39-year-old's motorcycle and crashed onto the left-hand side of the road. He suffered serious injuries and was attended to by first aiders at the scene of the accident. He was taken to Salzburg Hospital by rescue helicopter. The 39-year-old was slightly injured in the accident. He refused treatment by the ambulance.