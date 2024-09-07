Vorteilswelt
Several accidents

Summer day claimed injured motorcyclists

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 19:44

The sunny Saturday claimed several injured motorcyclists in Upper Austria. A 16-year-old moped rider and a 50-year-old biker had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. 

A 20-year-old from St. Oswald (Lower Austria) was driving his car on the L1437 Spitzhofstraße coming from Waldhausen im Strudengau in the direction of St. Oswald at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a 16-year-old from Gulling was driving his moped on the Spitzhof goods road coming from Nöchling in the direction of Waldhausen im Strudengau. At the junction with the L1437, he turned left and collided with the 20-year-old's car. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to Amstetten Regional Hospital by emergency helicopter.

Rear-end collision between bikers
Two hours earlier, there was a rear-end collision between two motorcyclists in St. Pantaleon. A 39-year-old German was riding his motorcycle on Weilhartlandesstraße in the direction of Salzburg. His 50-year-old friend, also a German national, was driving directly behind him. In the Wildshut area, the 39-year-old spontaneously braked his motorcycle because he wanted to drive towards the petrol station on the left.

Crashed into another lane
According to witnesses, the 50-year-old apparently also looked towards the petrol station and overlooked the intended turn of his friend in front. As a result, he collided with the rear of the 39-year-old's motorcycle and crashed onto the left-hand side of the road. He suffered serious injuries and was attended to by first aiders at the scene of the accident. He was taken to Salzburg Hospital by rescue helicopter. The 39-year-old was slightly injured in the accident. He refused treatment by the ambulance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
