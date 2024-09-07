Several accidents
Summer day claimed injured motorcyclists
The sunny Saturday claimed several injured motorcyclists in Upper Austria. A 16-year-old moped rider and a 50-year-old biker had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.
A 20-year-old from St. Oswald (Lower Austria) was driving his car on the L1437 Spitzhofstraße coming from Waldhausen im Strudengau in the direction of St. Oswald at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a 16-year-old from Gulling was driving his moped on the Spitzhof goods road coming from Nöchling in the direction of Waldhausen im Strudengau. At the junction with the L1437, he turned left and collided with the 20-year-old's car. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to Amstetten Regional Hospital by emergency helicopter.
Rear-end collision between bikers
Two hours earlier, there was a rear-end collision between two motorcyclists in St. Pantaleon. A 39-year-old German was riding his motorcycle on Weilhartlandesstraße in the direction of Salzburg. His 50-year-old friend, also a German national, was driving directly behind him. In the Wildshut area, the 39-year-old spontaneously braked his motorcycle because he wanted to drive towards the petrol station on the left.
Crashed into another lane
According to witnesses, the 50-year-old apparently also looked towards the petrol station and overlooked the intended turn of his friend in front. As a result, he collided with the rear of the 39-year-old's motorcycle and crashed onto the left-hand side of the road. He suffered serious injuries and was attended to by first aiders at the scene of the accident. He was taken to Salzburg Hospital by rescue helicopter. The 39-year-old was slightly injured in the accident. He refused treatment by the ambulance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.