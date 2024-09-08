Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Civilian service of the year

Going above and beyond the call of duty: Vienna’s “paramedic of the heart”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 11:00

Simon Plaschg was honored for his commitment with the "Community Service Worker of the Year" award.

comment0 Kommentare

Whether in kindergarten, in hospital or in the ambulance - community service workers make an indispensable contribution to society. On Thursday, the "Community Service Worker of the Year" was chosen, this time the national title goes to Simon Plaschg, who was honored for his special achievements during his community service at the Samariterbund Vienna.

Zitat Icon

I continue to volunteer because I really enjoy the work.

Simon Paschg

"I did my community service with the Samaritans because I wanted to do something meaningful. I continue to volunteer because I really enjoy the work," says the volunteer. The Samaritans are also delighted with the award: "Simon is a 'paramedic of the heart' who took every assignment seriously with great patience and a willingness to help," they say.

State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) also praised him: "I really like our community service volunteers of the year because they show what a valuable time can be made of compulsory service. My heartfelt thanks!" We also say thank you and add another title to the list: for us, Simon is the Viennese of the week

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf