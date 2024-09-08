Civilian service of the year
Going above and beyond the call of duty: Vienna’s “paramedic of the heart”
Simon Plaschg was honored for his commitment with the "Community Service Worker of the Year" award.
Whether in kindergarten, in hospital or in the ambulance - community service workers make an indispensable contribution to society. On Thursday, the "Community Service Worker of the Year" was chosen, this time the national title goes to Simon Plaschg, who was honored for his special achievements during his community service at the Samariterbund Vienna.
I continue to volunteer because I really enjoy the work.
Simon Paschg
"I did my community service with the Samaritans because I wanted to do something meaningful. I continue to volunteer because I really enjoy the work," says the volunteer. The Samaritans are also delighted with the award: "Simon is a 'paramedic of the heart' who took every assignment seriously with great patience and a willingness to help," they say.
State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) also praised him: "I really like our community service volunteers of the year because they show what a valuable time can be made of compulsory service. My heartfelt thanks!" We also say thank you and add another title to the list: for us, Simon is the Viennese of the week
