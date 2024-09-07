Veteran Republican opposes Trump

A family against Trump

Liz Cheney and her father are proven critics of their Republican party colleague Donald Trump, who is running against Harris in the election on November 5. Dick Cheney described Trump as the greatest threat to the USA in 2022. He was the highly controversial number two under US President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. Dick Cheney was considered a hardliner and one of the central figures behind the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.