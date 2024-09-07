Vorteilswelt
Votes for Harris

Veteran Republican opposes Trump

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 07:58

An influential Republican has announced a remarkable change of course: party veteran Dick Cheney wants to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election. He has little love for Donald Trump, however. 

comment0 Kommentare

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney wants to vote against his party in the US presidential election. "As citizens, each of us has a duty to put country above partisanship and defend our Constitution. That is why I will cast my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," said Dick Cheney on Friday (local time).

In the 248-year history of the nation, there has never been a person who poses a greater threat to the republic than Donald Trump, Cheney said. Earlier, his daughter Liz Cheney had already said that her father and she would vote for Harris in November.

A family against Trump
Liz Cheney and her father are proven critics of their Republican party colleague Donald Trump, who is running against Harris in the election on November 5. Dick Cheney described Trump as the greatest threat to the USA in 2022. He was the highly controversial number two under US President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. Dick Cheney was considered a hardliner and one of the central figures behind the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Daughter Liz reveals who her father will vote for: 

His daughter Liz is currently considered the loudest Trump critic among the Republicans. The arch-conservative politician has paid a high price for this. She lost her leadership role within the party and ultimately also her seat in the House of Representatives.

Liz Cheney ostracized in her own party
She played a leading role in the committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol. She repeatedly warned that Trump posed a threat to democracy. Cheney had only openly opposed her party colleague after the Capitol attack by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. Prior to that, she had largely supported his policies.

Trump referred to the Cheneys as "irrelevant RINOs" in a social media post on Friday. The Republican ex-president uses the term to describe Republicans who are not loyal to him and which stands for "Republicans in Name Only".

