Chancellor duel between Nehammer and Kickl is coming to a head

The next three weeks will decide these unanswered questions. The ÖVP and FPÖ will start their intensive election campaign at the same time this weekend. The People's Party will kick off its election campaign on Saturday morning in the Steffl Arena in the 22nd district. Top candidate Nehammer will position himself as a stable force of reason in turbulent times. The core message of the ÖVP is that it is the party of the center and wants to lead the country back into calm waters.