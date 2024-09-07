Babler out of the race
Chancellor duel between Nehammer and Kickl is coming to a head
The battle for the chancellorship is coming down to a duel between the incumbent head of government Karl Nehammer and his challenger Herbert Kickl. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is finally out of the race. These are the results of a brand-new survey by the Institute for Demoscopy & Data Analysis (IFDD), which is available to the "Krone".
"It is coming down to a duel between Nehammer and Kickl, with a slight advantage for the FPÖ. I think it is out of the question that Andreas Babler will get into this race. It's all set for Kickl. But the ÖVP still has a chance of catching up with him. It is still within the margin of fluctuation," said IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
There are only a few undecideds
In view of the tight race, the TV confrontations that started on Thursday, especially the last duel on ORF between Nehammer and Kickl on September 23, could be decisive. However, there are exceptionally few undecided candidates this time, Haselmayer points out.
"We are currently talking about ten to twelve percent still undecided. That is a low figure compared to the other National Council elections. At this point in the National Council elections, there are usually 15 to 20 percent undecided voters." The reason for this is that there was a preliminary round with the EU election. "If you like, that was the qualifying round, as the election campaign was more about national issues than European issues."
It will be exciting between the Greens and Neos. The Pinks currently have a slight advantage. The Beer Party is weakening. "It could come down to a heart-stopping final whether the Beer Party makes it in or not." Haselmayer believes that the reason for the Beer Party's falling ratings is that the young movement is no longer being hyped by the media. "Journalists are now getting annoyed that party leader Dominik Wlazny simply doesn't say anything."
The next three weeks will decide these unanswered questions. The ÖVP and FPÖ will start their intensive election campaign at the same time this weekend. The People's Party will kick off its election campaign on Saturday morning in the Steffl Arena in the 22nd district. Top candidate Nehammer will position himself as a stable force of reason in turbulent times. The core message of the ÖVP is that it is the party of the center and wants to lead the country back into calm waters.
Two appearances - but only one goal
At around the same time, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will start his Super Saturday in Wels, where the Freedom Party is known to have Andreas Rabl as mayor. The blue top candidate will hold his first incendiary speech at the city's folk festival, followed a few hours later by his second in Graz. Since Thursday, preparations have been underway in the Styrian capital. Motivation and mobilization are the two magic words at the Freedom Party's official election campaign kick-off.
"It will be a true spectacle that will electrify and inspire the spectators. We want to seize this unique opportunity and win the election with Herbert Kickl," says the FPÖ. To this end, Kickl, who has been decidedly moderate in his television appearances in recent days, will also switch back to attack mode verbally.
