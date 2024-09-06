"When the storm comes"
Chancellor spot: Emotional message to the population
Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer kicks off the intensive election campaign on Saturday with an event in Vienna's Steffl Arena. He published his official election campaign video on X on Friday. In it, he addresses the population - in a very statesmanlike and at times very emotional manner - with fiery appeals ...
"When a storm is coming, don't look at the branches, don't look at the twigs, but look at the trunk," Nehammer quotes his grandfather's advice at the beginning of the 90-second clip.
Because that's how it is in all of life, "privately, professionally and also in politics", muses the chancellor. But then the clip becomes more dramatic.
Emotional election campaign video of the Chancellor on X:
Sideswipes at Kickl and Babler
"When chaos reigns all around [...] when you get the impression that the whole world has gone mad", the Chancellor captures dramatic images of the war in Ukraine, the march of the Identitarians in Vienna or color attacks by climate activists. He then settles accounts with the political competition (pictures of Herbert Kickl and Andreas Babler are shown).
The 51-year-old also emphasizes the importance of cohesion and trust in order to overcome challenges. "When a storm is brewing, it's important to hold on to your roots and trust in them."
I believe that if we stick together and trust each other, we will make it safely through any storm. I believe in the strength and creativity of the people in our country. I believe in our Austria.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) in seinem offiziellen Wahlkampf-Video
The message is clear: Nehammer wants to present himself as a stabilizing force in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. His motto: "Provide security, be honest, carry on. I represent these values - as a person and as Federal Chancellor for Austria."
270 pages: This is what the ÖVP's Austria plan says
On Thursday, Nehammer presented the 270-page ÖVP election campaign program. There are no surprises in the self-proclaimed Austria plan: promoting performance, reducing taxes, no new debt, less bureaucracy and a strict asylum policy are the top priorities.
"We want to reward performance, generate growth and increase prosperity," says the Chancellor.
