Delivery girl climbs 320 steps a day for “Krone”

The elevator at Karl-Steiger-Straße 2 in Linz-Kleinmünchen was out of order for a total of twenty days - we reported on the situation. The lift is now working again and not only the residents are happy about it, but also "Krone" deliverer Lenda is relieved.

"Morning sport"

Because when the elevator was broken, the 40-year-old had to walk up and down ten floors every day. The residents - who would like to take this opportunity to thank the hard-working woman - have calculated that this amounted to 320 steps a day. In 20 days, this amounted to 6400 steps - at 4 o'clock in the morning.