Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spectacle in the air

Finally sunshine at Airpower: “It’s madness here”

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 15:41

The rain stubbornly held off until after midday and also mixed up the program a little - now the Airpower air show is taking place in bright sunshine. The fans are thrilled. Even more visitors are expected on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

The Ambuscher family covered no less than 770 kilometers to get from Donaueschingen in the German Black Forest to Zeltweg in Upper Styria. The journey was worth it, says dad Klaus: "We'll be back. It's amazing here!" Son Leo is about to celebrate his second birthday and is a huge fan of flying: "His grandpa is a rescue helicopter pilot," says mom Kathrin. And there is also an airfield in Donaueschingen.

The Ambuscher family traveled 770 kilometers. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The Ambuscher family traveled 770 kilometers.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Stefan Petridis from Traun (Upper Austria) did not travel quite as far: He is part of a group of no less than 24 people who are spending several days in the region. They defied the rain in the morning with good humor. Highlight so far: "The helicopter demonstration by Felix Baumgartner and Blacky Schwarz."

Enthusiastic: Stefan Petridis from Traun. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Enthusiastic: Stefan Petridis from Traun.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

"I would love to come back"
The Hinterstoisser airbase is well filled by 2.30 p.m., with an estimated 100,000 visitors on site. While some of the program had to be cancelled in the morning (such as the Spanish Patrulla Aguila aerobatic team), the flight demonstrations now take place under a bright blue sky. A particular highlight was the demonstration of the modern F35 Lightning II fighter jet by US pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner.

An hour after her performance, she was relaxed in an interview with the "Krone": "It was challenging. But I enjoyed the scenery." How would she describe the power of her jet? "It's as if I have lightning in my fingertips. I'm pressed into my seat from the very first minute." Incidentally, she would love to come back to Zeltweg: "We have a wonderful time here."

F35 pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner after her show. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
F35 pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner after her show.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Few operations for the police
According to the police, the day has been quiet so far - apart from the tragic accident involving a 9-year-old boy who fell on his bike on the way to the event and was run over by a bus. A few drones also had to be fended off. The traffic jams on the way to the event had already cleared up by 9 am.

+2
Fotos

After a year and a half of preparation, the authorities are generally well prepared for two days of Airpower. "I am deeply relaxed", said District Governor Nina Pölzl in the morning.

Ideal weather expected on Saturday
The flight program will continue until around 5.30 pm. Then the big departure will begin. Tomorrow, Saturday, everything should be set up for an ideal Airpower day with the entire program from Friday plus a flyover by an AUA Boeing 787 (Dreamliner).

And when will the next Airpower take place? Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner would like to see it in two years' time, and Governor Christopher Drexler is at least not averse to the idea when asked.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Felix Baumgartner
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf