Spectacle in the air
Finally sunshine at Airpower: “It’s madness here”
The rain stubbornly held off until after midday and also mixed up the program a little - now the Airpower air show is taking place in bright sunshine. The fans are thrilled. Even more visitors are expected on Saturday.
The Ambuscher family covered no less than 770 kilometers to get from Donaueschingen in the German Black Forest to Zeltweg in Upper Styria. The journey was worth it, says dad Klaus: "We'll be back. It's amazing here!" Son Leo is about to celebrate his second birthday and is a huge fan of flying: "His grandpa is a rescue helicopter pilot," says mom Kathrin. And there is also an airfield in Donaueschingen.
Stefan Petridis from Traun (Upper Austria) did not travel quite as far: He is part of a group of no less than 24 people who are spending several days in the region. They defied the rain in the morning with good humor. Highlight so far: "The helicopter demonstration by Felix Baumgartner and Blacky Schwarz."
"I would love to come back"
The Hinterstoisser airbase is well filled by 2.30 p.m., with an estimated 100,000 visitors on site. While some of the program had to be cancelled in the morning (such as the Spanish Patrulla Aguila aerobatic team), the flight demonstrations now take place under a bright blue sky. A particular highlight was the demonstration of the modern F35 Lightning II fighter jet by US pilot Melanie "Mach" Kluesner.
An hour after her performance, she was relaxed in an interview with the "Krone": "It was challenging. But I enjoyed the scenery." How would she describe the power of her jet? "It's as if I have lightning in my fingertips. I'm pressed into my seat from the very first minute." Incidentally, she would love to come back to Zeltweg: "We have a wonderful time here."
Few operations for the police
According to the police, the day has been quiet so far - apart from the tragic accident involving a 9-year-old boy who fell on his bike on the way to the event and was run over by a bus. A few drones also had to be fended off. The traffic jams on the way to the event had already cleared up by 9 am.
After a year and a half of preparation, the authorities are generally well prepared for two days of Airpower. "I am deeply relaxed", said District Governor Nina Pölzl in the morning.
Ideal weather expected on Saturday
The flight program will continue until around 5.30 pm. Then the big departure will begin. Tomorrow, Saturday, everything should be set up for an ideal Airpower day with the entire program from Friday plus a flyover by an AUA Boeing 787 (Dreamliner).
And when will the next Airpower take place? Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner would like to see it in two years' time, and Governor Christopher Drexler is at least not averse to the idea when asked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.