Martin Sommer is “Community Service Worker” of the year

Meeting people at eye level

This service also earned him the title of Burgenland's Civilian Service Person of the Year. The 20-year-old's friendly disposition not only impressed the clients he looked after, but also his colleagues, who had great respect for him: "Martin always met everyone at eye level and got fully involved with a great deal of empathy and his big heart, and was always ready to jump in and lend a hand, even in his free time."