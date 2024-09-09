Therapy with light promotes wound healing

First results against Alzheimer's disease

The aim is to research light as a therapeutic option for other diseases in the future, such as Alzheimer's disease. In a recent publication, the LBI for Traumatology has investigated this in more detail on the basis of existing research results: The USA in particular already has clinical studies on light and Alzheimer's, which showed that patients in the light group had improved short-term memory as well as better results in the clock test - a standard test for dementia - compared to the control group.