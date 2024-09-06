Days of Thunder: Great Airpower air show starts

Austrian Armed Forces show off new equipment

As always, the historic aircraft rarities of the "Flying Bulls" and state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter jets such as the US F-35 Lightning II will also be on display. As the main organizer, the Austrian Armed Forces will of course also be demonstrating their flying skills - and with new equipment, such as the AW-169 "Lion" multi-purpose helicopter. The new C-390 transport aircraft can be inspected on the ground. There will also be flight demonstrations of possible successors to the Saab 105, including the favored M-346. In addition, there will be a separate show on the planned European air defense alliance "Sky Shield".