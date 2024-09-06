Spectacle in the air
Days of Thunder: Great Airpower air show starts
After a break of just 24 months, the Airpower air show is back in Zeltweg, Styria. Up to 300,000 visitors are expected on Friday and Saturday. The Austrian Armed Forces will be proudly presenting itself, there will be world premieres - and a tightened security concept.
Airpower normally takes place every three years. This has now been broken, and after 2022 there will once again be an air show at Hinterstoisser Air Base. Anyone who makes a connection with the upcoming federal and state elections would be joking. The up to 150,000 visitors a day - with free admission - won't care.
They can expect a packed flight program from 9 am to around 5.30 pm. Among the highlights are performances by international aerobatic teams: this year, the Patrulla Águila from Spain and the Patrouille Suisse, among others, will be there. This may be the last time the Swiss can be seen in Austria, as the F-5 fleet will be decommissioned in 2027.
Austrian Armed Forces show off new equipment
As always, the historic aircraft rarities of the "Flying Bulls" and state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter jets such as the US F-35 Lightning II will also be on display. As the main organizer, the Austrian Armed Forces will of course also be demonstrating their flying skills - and with new equipment, such as the AW-169 "Lion" multi-purpose helicopter. The new C-390 transport aircraft can be inspected on the ground. There will also be flight demonstrations of possible successors to the Saab 105, including the favored M-346. In addition, there will be a separate show on the planned European air defense alliance "Sky Shield".
The facts
- In total, over 6500 members of the Austrian Armed Forces are deployed at Airpower, including 4500 soldiers.
- More than 300 journalists will be reporting from Hinterstoisser Air Base.
- Airpower generates an additional nine to ten million euros in added value .
- The event is organized by the Austrian Armed Forces, the Province of Styria and Red Bull. The costs amount to 4.2 million euros.
Premieres: From Argonauts to e-fuel duel
There are also premieres in the program. Both days will end with the Argonauts: No fewer than 25 aircraft from the Austrian Armed Forces - accompanied by music composed by Tristan Schulze - will give a demonstration based on the famous Greek legend. Soldiers and special vehicles of the land forces, lots of pyrotechnics and special effects are also included.
A flying greeting will come on Saturday (around 2.15 p.m.) from the newest member of the Austrian Airlines fleet: a Boeing Dreamliner (B787-9) will perform, among other things, a fast flyover followed by a tight turning maneuver.
A premiere will be a duel in the name of almost climate-neutral e-fuels: on the ground, Leopold Prinz von Bayern, ex-DTM pilot, will be driving his historic BMW 3.0 CSL ("Batmobile") from 1971, powered by it. In the air, Matthias Dolderer, world champion in the Red Bull Air Race, will be competing against him in a Swift Temco (born in 1947).
Arrival
- The earlier you arrive, the better. There are several parking areas around Zeltweg, from where you can get to the site on foot or by shuttle bus (shuttle trains run from the Kraubath parking lot). Please note: You need a parking ticket for 20 euros (10 euros for motorcycles), which is best purchased in advance via Ö-Ticket.
- Traffic jams on arrival and departure are to be expected. The closure of the B317 in the Perchauer Sattel area is a cause for concern; cars can take a detour via Teufenbach.
- Arrival by public transport is recommended. There are special trains from Villach, Salzburg, Vienna and Linz, and ÖBB is also increasing the frequency of local services. Shuttle buses will also be running from eight federal states.
Every visitor will be checked
Security is a top priority. The Austrian Armed Forces emphasize that there are no concrete indications of danger. Every visitor is checked at the 250 entrance gates - not by external security staff, but by militiamen from Vienna and Burgenland.
It goes without saying that knives, ammunition, pepper sprays and all flying devices such as drones are prohibited. Sun loungers and parasols are also prohibited. The same applies to glass bottles, bicycles and handcarts. Pets are also taboo! What you should definitely bring is ear protection - especially recommended for children.
Biggest exercise of the year
The Austrian Armed Forces are ready for two intensive days in Zeltweg: alongside the "Schutzschild" exercise in June, Airpower is the biggest exercise of the year and also a real operation. "There is no possibility of rehearsing, no mistakes are allowed," says Major General Gerfried Promberger, the man in charge of the air show.
