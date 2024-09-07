Tomorrow is election Sunday
Exciting race: Who will be the new mayor?
Tomorrow, Sunday, is all about the mayoral election in Rudersdorf. A tight race is brewing between Patrick Kainz (ÖVP) and David Venus (SPÖ). The result is eagerly awaited.
The election came as a surprise. The former mayor of the 2,200-inhabitant market town with the district of Dobersdorf was banned from entering and approaching the town by the police at Easter.
Head of the village resigned
This was triggered by a heated argument with his wife in the inn. The ÖVP local leader had emphasized that it was just a "push", but drew the consequences after the incident and resigned.
ÖVP confident
Now ÖVP municipal chairman Patrick Kainz is entering the race for mayor. The police officer and section commander of the fire department in the Jennersdorf district wants to involve the population more closely in all projects. Flood protection, road renovations and business settlements in the S7 business park are among his priorities.
SPÖ highly motivated
David Venus, former first deputy mayor and interim mayor since April, wants to score points for the SPÖ. Flood and disaster protection is to be improved and affordable housing created. Venus wants to appeal to all generations: "Younger people are looking for a good education and a good work-life balance. Older people want support in everyday life and a local care support point."
Everything is open
On the early election day, 17% of the population cast their vote. The decision will be made tomorrow, Sunday. In the 2022 mayoral election, 56.3 percent went to the ÖVP and 43.7 percent to the SPÖ.
