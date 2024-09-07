Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tomorrow is election Sunday

Exciting race: Who will be the new mayor?

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 19:00

Tomorrow, Sunday, is all about the mayoral election in Rudersdorf. A tight race is brewing between Patrick Kainz (ÖVP) and David Venus (SPÖ). The result is eagerly awaited.

comment0 Kommentare

The election came as a surprise. The former mayor of the 2,200-inhabitant market town with the district of Dobersdorf was banned from entering and approaching the town by the police at Easter.

Head of the village resigned
This was triggered by a heated argument with his wife in the inn. The ÖVP local leader had emphasized that it was just a "push", but drew the consequences after the incident and resigned.

ÖVP confident
Now ÖVP municipal chairman Patrick Kainz is entering the race for mayor. The police officer and section commander of the fire department in the Jennersdorf district wants to involve the population more closely in all projects. Flood protection, road renovations and business settlements in the S7 business park are among his priorities.

SPÖ highly motivated
David Venus, former first deputy mayor and interim mayor since April, wants to score points for the SPÖ. Flood and disaster protection is to be improved and affordable housing created. Venus wants to appeal to all generations: "Younger people are looking for a good education and a good work-life balance. Older people want support in everyday life and a local care support point."

Everything is open
On the early election day, 17% of the population cast their vote. The decision will be made tomorrow, Sunday. In the 2022 mayoral election, 56.3 percent went to the ÖVP and 43.7 percent to the SPÖ.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf