"Krone" analysis
Kogler vs. Babler: Red-green harmony duel
Babler and Kogler went easy on each other in the first TV duel for the National Council elections. "We have a lot in common." The Green Party leader was even more attacking than the SPÖ leader. The "Krone" analysis of the ORF confrontation:
BEST MOMENT:
Werner Kogler: "I sat in the excavator shovel". The Green Vice-Chancellor on the prevention of road construction in nature conservation areas.
Andreas Babler: "It's getting boring. You're talking about things where I wasn't even born yet". The head of the SPÖ accuses Kogler of being a conniver on the subject of the Russian gas phase-out.
TIEFPUNKT:
Werner Kogler: When it came to the energy laws, Kogler went into such detail that he got tangled up and TV viewers actually opted out of the topic.
Andreas Babler: He didn't really come up with anything new. There was no sign of the rousing emotionality that you can feel in his speeches.
RHETORIC/STYLE:
Werner Kogler: The Green Party leader was more to the point than usual. He also always managed to come up with a funny interlude.
Andreas Babler: He got the pace of his speech under control. Babler addressed the voters this time and did not fight against his own comrades as in the summer talk.
NEWSWORTHY:
Werner Kogler/Andreas Babler: The news value was decided. What has often been emphasized is that the SPÖ and the Greens can meet on basic child protection. The Greens and the Reds have different approaches to property taxes, but in principle there is agreement here too. There also seems to be a delicate rapprochement on biogas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
