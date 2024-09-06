Disaster alert now sent directly to cell phones

Short message with link to further information

In an emergency, this system sends a short message in German and English with the warning and a link to a homepage with further information and instructions for action, explains Claus Paar, Head of the Civil Protection and Crisis Management Department. The message is sent via "cell broadcast", which works even if the network is overloaded. It is not necessary to install an app or anything similar. The message is only received by those who are in the affected area - this also applies to the all-clear. The "AT Alert" will only be used in major emergencies. "We won't use it excessively," says Markus Halwax, Head of Service at LSZ.