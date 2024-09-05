Verdict postponed
Politician sold hospital inventory for years
For eight long years, an ex-municipal councillor of the People's Party had sold equipment that he had bought in his function as head of the medical technology department on the hospital's account, but which was never needed. His guilty verdict after half a million euros in damages was postponed, his accomplice was convicted.
Half a million euros in damages! This was caused by a former Vöcklabruck VP city councillor who, together with an accomplice, sold equipment from Vöcklabruck Hospital between 2014 and 2022. Equipment that was not needed was purchased on the hospital's account and decommissioned equipment was not disposed of but also sold off.
Sentenced for drugs
The former head of the hospital's medical technology department had also run an IT business on the side. On top of this, the now non-attached local councillor was convicted in 2022 for buying cocaine online. The trafficked equipment included hard drives for X-ray machines and components for WLAN.
Politician has to stand trial again
The accomplice was sentenced on Wednesday to ten months conditional, a fine of 3,000 euros and a compensation payment of 214,000 euros, not legally binding. The politician will have to stand trial again on October 10.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
