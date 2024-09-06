Performances in October
Roncalli magic in Innsbruck
From October, the famous circus will transform the Olympiaworld into a magical world! With the new "ArtistArt" program, an unforgettable event full of amazement awaits.
In the midst of hectic everyday life, Circus Roncalli offers an escape into a world full of wonder and amazement. Since 1975, under the direction of Bernhard Paul, it has been delighting young and old alike with a unique mixture of acrobatics, clowning, magic and live music.
From October 18 to November 10, the artists will be making a guest appearance in Innsbruck near the Olympic Hall. The circus sets up its legendary blue and white tent with 80 wagons and 150 employees. More than 10,000 lights create the perfect atmosphere.
During their three-week stay in the state capital, 18 performances are staged. Last winter, Circus Roncalli enchanted more than 100,000 spectators for the first time in New York, including Hollywood stars such as Robert De Niro and Scarlett Johansson.
Visitors can look forward to a completely new show
The new "ArtistArt" program immerses the audience in a magical, fascinating world with great artists. They can look forward to thrilling artistry, entertaining and charming clowning, the magical Roncalli atmosphere and numerous goosebump moments.
An important aspect that Bernhard Paul emphasizes: "Circus Roncalli is still animal-free and instead offers an experience for all the senses and for the whole family with impressive holograms."
All information
Tickets for Innsbruck from 15 euros are available at all advance booking offices, at www.roncalli.at and also at the box office.
Lili Paul-Roncalli returns to the circus ring
The youngest daughter of Roncalli founder and circus director Bernhard Paul, Lili, is returning to the circus ring. The 2020 "Let's Dance" winner has been part of the breathtaking show since 2014.
