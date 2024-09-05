Activists storm silo tower in Lower Austria

In Austria, 11.2 hectares of land continue to be used every day, a large proportion of which is sealed with concrete and asphalt. Greenpeace calculated at the beginning of the year that around 4300 hectares will still be lost for agricultural use in 2024. "It is irresponsible that the ÖVP-led Ministry of Agriculture has allowed fields, meadows and pastures to be built on and sealed without restraint in recent decades. This is putting our domestic food production at risk," says Ebner. Greenpeace is calling on the next government to rethink.