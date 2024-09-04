"I'll put it this way"
Niclas Füllkrug attacks former club Dortmund
At a press conference in the context of the upcoming international matches, DFB striker Niclas Füllkrug was once again asked about his move from Dortmund to West Ham and why he had decided to take this step. BVB didn't exactly get off lightly with the answer ...
"There are various reasons why I started thinking about a transfer in the first place. Of course, a transfer made by BVB is not the greatest vote of confidence, let me put it that way," Füllkrug made no secret of the fact that he was not exactly thrilled with the decision to bring Serhou Guirassy to the Ruhr region.
The transfer of the 28-year-old gave Füllkrug some serious competition for playing time, as Dortmund do not usually play with a two-man front line.
Dream comes true
However, there were also other reasons why "Fülle" moved to the island. "In the end, it turned out that there were other very attractive offers besides West Ham, which I looked into. I then decided to fulfill another dream of mine. The Premier League is a special place. It will be a huge challenge for me, I know that. I simply felt an incredible conviction and appreciation in all areas there. The coach really wanted to sign me and showed me a great plan," the 31-year-old reassured.
Füllkrug has played 137 minutes for the Londoners so far, but the 21-time international is still waiting for his first goal. The next chance will come on September 14, when West Ham visit Fulham in the city derby.
