Niclas Füllkrug attacks former club Dortmund

Dream comes true

However, there were also other reasons why "Fülle" moved to the island. "In the end, it turned out that there were other very attractive offers besides West Ham, which I looked into. I then decided to fulfill another dream of mine. The Premier League is a special place. It will be a huge challenge for me, I know that. I simply felt an incredible conviction and appreciation in all areas there. The coach really wanted to sign me and showed me a great plan," the 31-year-old reassured.