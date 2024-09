Here you can put your fitness to the test

Particularly noteworthy are the "Merkur Junior Runs" on the first day, which are specially designed for young runners. The "KEW Family Run" and the main runs over 4, 8 and 12 kilometers follow on the second day. Whether alone or in a team - the focus is on having fun. In addition to the sporting part, a colorful supporting program with an after-run party provides the best entertainment. The perfect opportunity to test your own fitness and spend an unforgettable day with family and friends at the same time.