Landlord has had enough
German restaurant bans jogging bottoms
A German restaurateur is now pulling the ripcord because of bad behavior by people wearing jogging bottoms.
Lambros Petrou had had enough. The owner of the Art Café in Pforzheim, Germany, had been insulted too often by people wearing jogging bottoms in his own restaurant. Some of them even urinated in his flower boxes. So he decided to put an end to the baggy look. Anyone who comes in jogging bottoms must stay outside from now on!
"At some point, the limit was reached"
"I never wanted to tell anyone how to dress," says Petrou. "But at some point the limit was reached." It wasn't the trousers themselves, but the disrespect shown by many wearers that forced him to take the drastic step.
"People didn't come to drink coffee, they came to cause trouble." The ban, which he announced with a bright red sign outside the café, initially caused a stir. Some regulars were skeptical, but many others welcomed the new rule. "It's about respect," says an older customer who has been having breakfast at Art Café regularly for years. "Petrou is doing the right thing." Since the ban, things have calmed down at the Art Café. "It's as if I've got my café back," says Petrou. The atmosphere is relaxed again, the guests enjoy coming and feel comfortable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
