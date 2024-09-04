German restaurant bans jogging bottoms

"People didn't come to drink coffee, they came to cause trouble." The ban, which he announced with a bright red sign outside the café, initially caused a stir. Some regulars were skeptical, but many others welcomed the new rule. "It's about respect," says an older customer who has been having breakfast at Art Café regularly for years. "Petrou is doing the right thing." Since the ban, things have calmed down at the Art Café. "It's as if I've got my café back," says Petrou. The atmosphere is relaxed again, the guests enjoy coming and feel comfortable.