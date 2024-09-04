Heat and worries rob Austrians of sleep

Awake briefly up to 30 times every night

"When people subjectively say that they sleep seven hours a night, this is often not actually the time they spend asleep, but rather the time they spend in bed - because short periods of waking up, which everyone has at night, are not even perceived as such," says Salzburg sleep researcher Manuel Schabus. Many people wake up briefly up to 30 times during the night, which often reduces the net sleep time by 20 to 40 minutes.