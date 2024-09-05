Bosnian man (29) threatened ex with plastic pistol

The Bosnian man pleads guilty at the trial. He tearfully describes his motives for the crime: "I wanted to see my son. She told me that the little boy would love another man more than me. That hurt me so much." He also had to deal with other strokes of fate, such as the death of his mother and a personal bankruptcy. Even the public prosecutor showed a heart at these words. "It'll be okay," she said to the man. After his ex-partner promised him during the trial that she would be allowed to see his son at any time, the defendant's heart finally broke.