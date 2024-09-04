Training and short-time work to save the economy

Short-time work as an important instrument

Reinhold Binder, Federal Chairman of the PRO-GE trade union, is also focusing on training: "This is how we look to the future. Austria can continue to be proud of its industrial base. I think this death song is just shabby." However, he also wants to use another instrument to combat the slump. "I don't understand why short-time working is no longer being used. It is clearly more important that people stay in work," explains Binder. "We have to make this instrument available to companies, but only as a stopgap, of course."