Russian loses Olympic silver medal after 2012 scandal

The 2003 and 2005 world champion over this distance and 2006 European champion finished fourth at the London Games, but advanced due to the subsequent doping-related disqualification of Turkish runners Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut. Maryam Yusuf Jamal of the Bahamas, who was third at the time, is currently in possession of gold, Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi has moved up to second place and the USA's Shannon Rowbury has moved from sixth place in the race into the medal ranks. Great Britain's Lisa Dobriske is now fifth after finishing tenth.