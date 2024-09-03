"Dirtiest race"
Russian loses Olympic silver medal after 2012 scandal
Russia's Tatyana Tomashova was stripped of her silver medal for a doping offense by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a ruling published on Tuesday, and the 49-year-old was banned for ten years.
Dubbed by many as the "dirtiest race in history", the Olympic women's 1,500 m athletics final in London 2012 has once again lived up to this reputation more than twelve years later.
The 2003 and 2005 world champion over this distance and 2006 European champion finished fourth at the London Games, but advanced due to the subsequent doping-related disqualification of Turkish runners Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut. Maryam Yusuf Jamal of the Bahamas, who was third at the time, is currently in possession of gold, Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi has moved up to second place and the USA's Shannon Rowbury has moved from sixth place in the race into the medal ranks. Great Britain's Lisa Dobriske is now fifth after finishing tenth.
Tomashova had already been banned in 2008 for tampering with a doping sample. Like six other Russians, she had served a two-year ban at the time. In 2021, she was subsequently banned because two samples in retests in the months leading up to the London Games turned out to be positive. Now a retest has once again been her undoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
