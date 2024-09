Neumayer progresses, Misolic and Novak lose their opening matches

Wildcard player Joel Schwärzler still has a hope of reaching the round of 16. The Vorarlberg player's match against the Russian Ivan Gakov was postponed due to darkness at a score of - from Schwärzler's point of view - 7:6(2),4:6. The match will continue on Wednesday after Neumayer's round of 16 match against Oliver Crawford (6) from Great Britain, which is scheduled for 10.00 am.