Both bodies recovered
Shock after ceiling collapse: “It’s unimaginable”
The two workers (23) who were buried during renovation work in a bookshop in Schärding on Tuesday have been found. Soldiers discovered the Syrians shortly after midnight - dead. The shock after the terrible accident is deep in the small town. Mayor Günter Streicher canceled all appointments.
"When you hear about it from somewhere else, it's terrible. But when it happens just two houses away, it's unimaginable." Angelika Brandstötter (59), owner of the hairdressing salon of the same name on Unterer Stadtplatz in Schärding, is stunned. On Tuesday morning, as reported, two ceilings of a bookshop next to her business collapsed during renovation work. Two workers (23) from Syria were buried under the rubble, search and rescue were extremely difficult due to the acute danger of the building collapsing. A building contractor from Innviertel was able to rescue himself from the collapsing room just in time.
"I immediately thought that something more serious had happened," says Brandstötter, who witnessed the rescue operation first-hand just a few meters away from her hairdressing salon. One of her nieces called shortly afterwards, worried - she had heard about the accident in the media and was glad that at least her aunt was okay.
"Have canceled all appointments"
Schärding's mayor Günter Streicher also appeared visibly affected in the "Krone" interview: "We were sitting in the meeting room in the town hall opposite, heard the sirens and went straight out. The emergency services were there immediately. At first it looked like a completely normal operation. But then the situation changed dramatically."
According to Streicher, the renovation work in the old building had already been underway for several weeks. "Until 9 a.m., the day in Schärding still looked fine," says the affected village chief. "But then, of course, we immediately canceled all appointments for the day."
Tears and onlookers
Some of the residents - in addition to the bookshop, the two adjoining buildings also had to be evacuated - were still in tears hours after the accident on Tuesday. Onlookers also kept gathering at the edge of the police cordon around Unterer Stadtplatz.
Recovery difficult
Shortly after midnight, around 1 a.m., soldiers from the Austrian Armed Forces came across the two missing Syrians. An emergency doctor was only able to determine their death. The recovery of the bodies from the rubble and the house in danger of collapsing was difficult and was completed at around five o'clock in the morning. The investigations by the police and the labor inspectorate are continuing today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
