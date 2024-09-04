Shock after ceiling collapse: “It’s unimaginable”

"When you hear about it from somewhere else, it's terrible. But when it happens just two houses away, it's unimaginable." Angelika Brandstötter (59), owner of the hairdressing salon of the same name on Unterer Stadtplatz in Schärding, is stunned. On Tuesday morning, as reported, two ceilings of a bookshop next to her business collapsed during renovation work. Two workers (23) from Syria were buried under the rubble, search and rescue were extremely difficult due to the acute danger of the building collapsing. A building contractor from Innviertel was able to rescue himself from the collapsing room just in time.