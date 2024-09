From fried chicken to Steirergröstl prepared on an open fire with roast pork, Mulbratl from Buchberger from Pöllau and apple pancakes from the Ofyr Grill - a sweet finish with flour from the Schafler mill in Gersdorf an der Feistritz and the best apples from the east of Styria. Vegan Steirergröstl with smoked tofu will also delight meatless diners.