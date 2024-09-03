Vorteilswelt
Mother outraged:

Because of the fall fair: No lunch for children

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 17:35

The capacity of the food supplier's canteen kitchen is fully utilized due to the major event in Dornbirn. Feldkirch's kindergarten and school children are looking through their fingers. Stefanie Matei, affected mother and SPÖ women's chairwoman, calls for solutions.  

"My daughter is in first grade. We parents have been informed that there will be no lunch for our children during the first days of school in Feldkirch because of the fall fair," says Stefanie Matei angrily. The traditional fall fair, which continues until Sunday, blocks the capacity of the food supplier's canteen kitchen. As a result, catering for Feldkirch's kids is falling by the wayside.

Lunch will only gradually be delivered again in the Montfort city: While the food supply in the Altenstadt elementary school is guaranteed from Thursday, this will only be the case in the Levis elementary school from the second week of school. "Mummy will sort it out by then," remarks the women's chairwoman smugly. This is because many parents, especially mothers, are now faced with the challenge of organizing lunch for their children in addition to the already short lesson times on the first day of school.

It is unacceptable that a major event such as the Autumn Fair should come at the expense of basic provisions for our children.

Stefanie Matei, Mutter und Frauenvorsitzende der SPÖ

Not the country with the most opportunities for children
"As Chairwoman of the SPÖ Women's Party and mother of a first-grader, I am deeply concerned about this situation. The compatibility of family and career is being put to the test here. It is unacceptable for a major event like the Autumn Fair to be at the expense of basic care for our children!" Especially in a country rich in opportunities for children, which the state government is striving to become, it should be possible to find a solution that allows both the fair to be held successfully and to ensure regular lunchtime meals for schoolchildren. "It is unacceptable that parents and children are the victims of a lack of planning. I appeal to those responsible to take immediate action."

