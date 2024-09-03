Get your tickets now!
Fun for everyone at the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn guarantees great entertainment for young and old with a varied program and many highlights from 29 September to 13 October. Secure your tickets now HERE in the Krone ticket store!
Austria's largest traditional and Oktoberfest attracts visitors to the Vienna Prater again for 18 days - starting at 11:30 a.m. every day.
From September 26, visitors can romp around the extensive festival grounds. A colorful program caters to all tastes: In addition to the three large festival tents, the Gösser Festzelt, the Wiesbauer Zelt and the Kaiser Zelt, the "Standln" in the JÖ Wiesn Dorf offer local, lovingly made crafts and culinary delicacies from the region. The five cozy alpine huts are a particularly good place to celebrate.
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn for young and old
There is something to suit every musical taste - from traditional brass band music to hits and fast beats. Generation Z will be partying hard at the Studi Wiesn powered by KRONEHIT Radio on October 7. Musi+3, the Dirndl Rockers and DJ Stevie will get the Kaiser tent shaking, while the Senior Days on October 2 and 9 will provide the older generation with full Wiesn fun. An appealing musical afternoon program and a culinary arrangement offer the perfect opportunity to sway together.
If that's not enough, there will be presentations of two photo calendars for the year 2025: on October 2, the "FeiawerKalender 2025" of the Vienna Professional Fire Brigade will be presented and on October 9, it will be the young farmers' turn.
Vienna Kaiser Wiesn
Kaiser Wiesn, 1020 Vienna
26.09. - 13.10.2024
