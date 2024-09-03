Fun for everyone at the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn

The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn for young and old

There is something to suit every musical taste - from traditional brass band music to hits and fast beats. Generation Z will be partying hard at the Studi Wiesn powered by KRONEHIT Radio on October 7. Musi+3, the Dirndl Rockers and DJ Stevie will get the Kaiser tent shaking, while the Senior Days on October 2 and 9 will provide the older generation with full Wiesn fun. An appealing musical afternoon program and a culinary arrangement offer the perfect opportunity to sway together.