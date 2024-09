“Biter” Luis Suarez ends his team career

Bite scene goes around the world

Suárez is the record goalscorer for the Uruguayan national team with 69 goals and is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. However, he has also repeatedly attracted attention for his unsportsmanlike behavior over the course of his career. One scene in particular went around the world during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini and was subsequently banned for nine international matches.