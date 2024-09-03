Ice rink becomes a top-class fighting arena

Big plans

Stojanev's coach, Peter Pospichal, who founded Boxteam Vienna more than 40 years ago, sees potential in Burgenland: "The 'Pannonia Fight Storm' is a pilot project that, if successful, will be repeated in 2025." Tickets for the €30 boxing gala are available in advance by email (office@boxteam-vienna.at) and at the Karlwirt restaurant in the Chamber of Commerce in Eisenstadt. The box office opens at 6 pm on the day of the fight.