Boxing gala of the year
Ice rink becomes a top-class fighting arena
The big boxing gala in Eisenstadt is just around the corner. Eleven exciting "fights" with the champs of tomorrow and top international professionals will be presented.
Round two in the preparations for the boxing gala of the year: "Pannonia Fight Storm" celebrates its brilliant premiere in Eisenstadt on September 14. When the bell rings punctually at 7 pm to open the first fight, it will be one fight after another.
Eleven decisions
22 athletes will compete against each other in eight newcomer and three professional fights to score important points. The venue is the sports center on the Bad Kissingen square, the ice rink becomes a highly acclaimed boxing arena for one night.
State-of-the-art technology
"The best view from all seats is guaranteed by an impressive ring placed in the middle of the hall measuring almost seven by seven meters, framed by a ten by ten meter high technical tower with a modern sound and 30,000 watt lighting system," announces Werner Lederhas, who is organizing the event as chairman of the non-profit association Boxteam Vienna Eisenstadt with a team experienced in the industry.
With the will to win
The previously unbeaten Denise Stonajev (18) will box her first "fight" with a professional license in the only women's fight of the evening - against the number 29 in the European rankings.
Big plans
Stojanev's coach, Peter Pospichal, who founded Boxteam Vienna more than 40 years ago, sees potential in Burgenland: "The 'Pannonia Fight Storm' is a pilot project that, if successful, will be repeated in 2025." Tickets for the €30 boxing gala are available in advance by email (office@boxteam-vienna.at) and at the Karlwirt restaurant in the Chamber of Commerce in Eisenstadt. The box office opens at 6 pm on the day of the fight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
