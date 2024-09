Healthier than average? Check yourself here!

The latest health report from the Ministry of Health underpinned the situation for us Austrians with stark figures: On the one hand, women and men have been living on average 2 and 2.9 years longer respectively since 2005 and are also staying healthy 7.8 and 7.4 years longer than in 1991. On the other hand, there is an inevitable need for action: "Around two thirds of people in Austria suffer from chronic illnesses. Every second person has limited health literacy. People with a low income and formal education are disproportionately affected."