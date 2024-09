10,000 shooters and only one capercaillie in Mondsee

Shooting king "shoots" capercaillie

Of course, the focus was on celebrating traditions together - and shooting out the European shooting king: "You shoot from a distance of 18 meters upwards at a wooden crossbar on which a carved capercaillie is mounted. You keep shooting at the crossbar until the wooden bird falls down," explains Schwaighofer. Whoever manages this with one shot becomes the shooting king. This year, a participant from Poland succeeded.