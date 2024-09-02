Business initiative
A taster in summer: technology as a “women’s profession”
Most young Carinthian women choose "traditional" apprenticeships. There are several initiatives to change this. At the technology summer camp, 15 girls were able to try out something different.
Technical training is only the sixth most popular apprenticeship for girls. More than a third still choose the "classics" of retail saleswoman, office clerk and hairdresser.
I actually wanted to be a pharmacist, but now I'm definitely thinking about going in a technical direction.
Magdalena, 12 Jahre, St. Andrä
Bild: WATL Sabine
15 girls got a taste
To change this, this year the St. Andrä Technical Academy organized three mixed summer camps as well as one just for young Carinthian girls - 15 girls took advantage of this opportunity.
During this week, I learned how to solder and how to bend and grind sheet metal. I really enjoyed that.
Magdalena, 12 Jahre, St. Stefan
Bild: WATL Sabine
Better pay in technical professions
"Projects in the past have shown how important it is to give girls and young women the opportunity to try things out for themselves in practice and thus break down inhibitions about technical professions," explains Academy Managing Director Manfred Vallant. "This also brings financial benefits for them. Technical professions are still much better paid than traditional female professions."
The week was simply brilliant. Next time I won't let the cordless drill stop me.
Zoe, 13 Jahre, Griffen
Bild: WATL Sabine
Innovators of tomorrow
Support for this special summer camp came from "Frau in der Wirtschaft" (FiW) and the Chamber of Commerce. "We are convinced that they are the innovators of tomorrow," emphasizes FiW Chairwoman Astrid Legner. "A strong presence of women in technical professions is essential for a diverse and progressive society."
Many female apprentices work at the Geislinger company we visited. That really inspired me.
Sara, 12 Jahre, St. Stefan
Bild: WATL Sabine
The 15 participants were also able to visit companies where female apprentices are already working.
