Clubhouse rebuilt
Everyone helps: Full commitment to the next generation
A soccer club that sticks together! Dads, moms and lots of helpers were and are working on the construction site in Eberndorf. The clubhouse will soon shine in new splendor.
"Our clubhouse is getting on in years. We are happy that it can finally be built," says EAC chairman Martin Lesjak. Work on the soccer pitch in Eberndorf has been in full swing since spring. The 90 children and young people have been training in Mittlern for weeks. Lesjak: "We have also put in a lot of work ourselves." Moms and dads in the club have helped with the demolition: "We have already put in 1,000 volunteer hours," says Lesjak.
The women also took it upon themselves to carry away chunks of concrete with the wheelbarrow. "The team spirit at the association is great. We are very grateful for every minute of sacrificed time," says the responsible officer Andreas Kutej.
Everything is being brought up to date
The building has been completely gutted and is being modernized and brought up to the latest technical standards. The roof, heating, windows, façade, checkroom, canteen and much more are being redone. "The walls have already been torn down." The soccer pitch will also be renovated as part of the expansion. Lesjak: "It has long since become outdated. We are installing floodlights, sprinkling the pitch and the turf is also being resurfaced."
The referee and the chairman are grateful that so many parents give their time for the youngsters. "That saves us a lot of money." The costs of 800,000 euros will be borne by the state and the municipality. The footballers should then be able to train in Eberndorf again by summer 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
