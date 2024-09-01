Asmik Grigorian: Queen, druid & neo-Viennese

Favorite type of ice cream: Asmik Grigorian is not a "sweetie" per se, as she confesses. If ice cream, she prefers the coffee flavor or a not-too-sweet sorbet.

Gambler? This summer at the Salzburg Festival, she played Polina in Prokofiev's "The Gambler". But she doesn't dare go to the casino herself: "My father gambled. We Armenians are gamblers at heart. So it's better to stay away."

Neo-Viennese: Asmik Grigorian now lives in Vienna. Her daughter is of school age and has started school. As a result, her mother no longer sings Saturday performances. Every Friday evening she goes home to Vienna to spend the weekend with her daughter.