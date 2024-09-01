People from next door
“As a cab driver, you’re always a psychologist”
Although already retired, Kurt Wagner continues to sit behind the wheel - and has many stories to tell. About a life in a cab.
"Krone": Mr. Wagner, how long have you been driving cabs?
Kurt Wagner: Since 1984. I trained as a master printer, but that profession died out, so I decided to become a cab driver.
What has changed in over three decades?
A lot. The navigation system makes driving easier. It's no longer common for passengers to simply get out at a junction without paying, as they are registered via the app. And since there is no longer a radio where every driver could listen in, no colleague will steal a ride from you because they can get to the announced address faster.
Do you prefer driving during the day or at night?
During the day you have more problems, the heat, traffic jams. It's more pleasant to drive at night.
But aren't the passengers more difficult there?
Of course there are more drunks on board. But it's no longer like in the 90s, where passengers are put in my car because they can't even stand up. However, the journey home is often detective work for me, as not everyone always knows their address or hotel. So far, however, I have managed to get everyone to their destination.
Do passengers often pour their hearts out to you?
And how. As a cab driver, you're always a psychologist. The advantage is that you can tell us everything, but you don't have to see us again. We are also neutral because we don't know the people involved.
What are the most common topics?
Problems in the family, divorce, alimony. Once a woman got in and wanted to go to the Reichsbrücke. I was surprised, so I asked why. She said she was going to take her own life. We talked for a long time and then she asked for a ride home after all. And she gave me double the fare as a tip.
What other journeys do you remember?
I once drove a heavily pregnant woman across the Gürtel to hospital, far too fast. The police stopped us, we explained the situation and were finally escorted to the AKH with blue lights. There she was taken straight to the delivery room.
Who are the more pleasant passengers? Men, women, young, older?
It always depends on the person and their condition. But what I never go to are soccer matches, too many drunken rioters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.