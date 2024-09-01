Women have to wait a month for doctor’s appointments

More lucrative working conditions

"More and more women are being forced to switch to private doctors if they can afford it. This is also evidenced by the elective doctor bills, which have almost tripled since 2019," says SPÖ state councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig. Because more and more gynaecologists are also working as elective doctors, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) wants to offer more lucrative working conditions in the health insurance sector, namely in primary care centers.