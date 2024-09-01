Vorteilswelt
Parents worried

Who will be in the new container classes tomorrow?

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 06:00

At the start of school, the mobile classes at MS Kagran are causing unrest as the composition of pupils is still unclear. Parents are worried.

comment0 Kommentare

Monday is the day: school starts, but many parents at MS Kagran have mixed feelings about the start of school. The new container classes in particular are causing unease as they are to be put into operation for the first time. Last school year, there were already several protests against the building on the sports field and the lack of communication on the part of those responsible. But now, one day before the start of school, there is still uncertainty.

The blackboard and desks are already there. (Bild: zVg)
The blackboard and desks are already there.
(Bild: zVg)

There are still many unanswered questions for parents
Who exactly will be taught in the container classes? How old are the pupils? "It makes a big difference whether they are half-grown males or children aged ten," explains Manuel Kiesling, deputy representative of the parents' association, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Local residents had also expressed fears in the run-up to protests.

"When young foreign men hang around here after school, I get worried," one resident told the "Krone".

Zitat Icon

First they take us by surprise with the container classes and now we don't get any information about who will be sitting in the classes from Monday.

Manuel Kiesling, stv. Vorsitzende des Elternvereins MS Kagran

Round table at the town hall should provide clarity
Kiesling hopes to find out more in a meeting with the director on Monday. In two weeks' time, he wants to demand concrete answers from the City Councillor for Education, Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos).

Unease at other schools too
However, the unrest is not limited to MS Kagran. There is also uncertainty in Rittingergasse, where containers have also been set up. Here, parents and residents alike are particularly concerned about the lack of a traffic solution. The concerns led to a petition being launched, which now has over 1000 signatures. It was also previously stated that not all mobile classrooms would be used from the outset, but many details remain unclear in this matter too.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
