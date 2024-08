Third World Championship title for Valentina Höll

Two-time overall World Cup winner Höll had already won World Championship gold in the non-Olympic discipline in 2022 and 2023. "Three gold medals in a row - that's crazy. I doubted myself after the European Championships (note: silver) and didn't believe it. It was very close, the level is unbelievable at the moment," said Höll. Three World Championship titles in a row had previously only been achieved by France's Anne-Caroline Chausson over 20 years ago, who ultimately won seven times in a row.