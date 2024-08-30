Neighboring country as helper
Afghanistan deportations: Talking to the Taliban
With the help of neighbors from Germany, but also from a neighboring country of Afghanistan, forced deportations are soon to take place.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner picked up the phone at 9 a.m. on Friday. The German SPD Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was waiting at the other end of the line. She described the most important details and processes surrounding the deportation flight to Kabul to her counterpart. It is quite possible that several of these coordination phone calls between the two will follow in the near future.
Because, as Interior Minister Gerhard Karner made clear to the "Krone" newspaper, Austria will also be forcibly deporting people to Afghanistan in "close coordination" with its German neighbors.
Uzbekistan negotiates with the Taliban instead of us
However, as ÖVP Chancellor and former Interior Minister Karl Nehammer noted yesterday, it is "a bit complicated" with the Taliban regime in power there. We have to "look for detours" in order to bring Afghans back to their country. This is precisely what requires Germany's help first, especially the help of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.
"The aim is for us, Germany and Austria, to work together with regional partners to carry out deportations to Afghanistan again," explains Karner officially. According to information from Krone, these "regional partners" include Uzbekistan. Instead of Austria, the Uzbeks are to negotiate the final details of the expulsions with the Taliban regime in future.
Final coordination has yet to be scheduled, but basic agreements on the deal have already been reached, as the "Krone" has learned. The deportation of the accomplice in the Leonie case, as reported by "Krone", could then also be carried out - as soon as he has served his sentence for murder.
When could the first plane leave Vienna for Uzbekistan or Kabul? "As soon as possible", if the minister has his way. Officially, one waits in vain for a more concrete indication. Unofficially, however, negotiators are assuming that the first deportations will take place this year. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that - as in Germany - deportees will receive 1000 euros in hand money on their way.
Kickl criticizes: "Airplane is long overdue here"
In the opinion of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, this would be too late. "The take-off of the deportation planes to Afghanistan is also long overdue in our country and is expected by the population," he explained. Kickl, on the other hand, said that the ÖVP lacked "any honesty and credibility" and was actually opposed to deportations.
The NEOS wondered why Karner had obtained information from Germany so late. The SPÖ and the Greens emphasized that deportations should only be carried out if they are legally possible ...
