How Europe could catch up with China and the USA again

In contrast, a study commissioned by the Kontext Institute, of which Rogenhofer is a board member, sees the greening of industry as a lever for long-term and structural gains for the European economy. The study by Cambridge Econometrics modelled two scenarios for the period from 2022 to 2050 and their effects on the economy and labour market as well as on energy consumption/production, energy prices and greenhouse gas emissions in the EU and Austria: a business-as-usual scenario and a scenario with a significantly more ambitious greening of industry.

According to this scenario, Austria would generate three billion euros more gross domestic product (GDP) in 2030 as a result of a sustainable EU industrial policy; in 2040, GDP would already be twelve billion higher, and in 2050 it would be as much as 23 billion higher compared to scenario 1. In relative terms, GDP would be 3.3 percent higher in 2050. For every euro invested, three euros more in economic output will be generated in this country in the long term (in 2050).