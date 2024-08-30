Onea, who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of five, was just over a second off the top eight in the final. "Of course it's bitter that it didn't work out for me in just that one race," said the 32-year-old. He had wanted a little too much on the first length, which then proved to be his undoing on the last few meters. One competition remains for Onea in Paris. On Sunday, the Lower Austrian will compete in the 200 m medley. "It will be just as brutally tough," he said. The goal is to make it to the final.